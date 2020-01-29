(Des Moines) -- The new house majority leader in Iowa is still getting his feet wet in his new role.
Representative Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley took over the role prior to the 2020 legislative session, when Linda Upmeyer announced she was leaving the house speaker role and would not be seeking reelection. The move set off a shake-up in Republican leadership in the chamber, with Pat Grassley assuming the speaker's gavel and Windschitl moving from speaker pro-tem to majority leader. With the session just a few weeks, Windschitl says he has already learned an important lesson of his new role.
"You have to be able to say no, and you have to be able no not only to your members, but to the interest groups that come in -- the lobbyists -- senators will come over and ask for things, so you have to be able to use the opportunities that you have to push public policy in a judicious fashion," said Windschitl. "That means that you can't be putting everything forward for a vote because not everything has had the right timing on it."
Windschitl -- who was first elected to the House in 2006 at age 22 -- says he is focusing on listening to his colleagues when it comes to making policy decisions.
"It's not my job to go dictate to members of my caucus what their priorities are going to be," said Windschitl. "Instead, it's my job to listen to what their priorities are and then help turn those into the best pieces of public policy during this session."
Windschitl stresses that his leadership role does not mean his priorities move to the front of the line for House Republicans.
"It's not my job just because I have one of the top echelons of leadership to now use this as my bully pulpit to push forward my agenda; that's not how this should work," said Windschitl. "It is genuinely about listening to what the caucus is hearing from their districts across the state, what they are hearing back home. Then, we translate that into the budget that we are going to pass, the pieces of policy we are going to pass addressing the issues of everyday Iowans and what is going to move us forward in this next decade."
Windschitl has long been seen as the point person for firearms-related legislation in the House. He says he will still be a supporter of increased freedoms for firearms in the state, but may handoff the floor management to other members.
"Anybody who knows me, knows that I'm a staunch advocate for our Second Amendment rights here in the state of Iowa," said Windschitl. "There's still much work to be done on those issues. I'm working with my colleagues to have those conversations, but it's now someone else's turn to be the tip of the spear on that issue. My priorities are the priorities of my caucus. It's as simple as that. Whatever they tell me they want to do, that's where we will go."
In his latest newsletter, Windschitl says he expects education funding and other related issues to take priority early in the session, before moving on to other budgetary matters.
Windschitl made his comments in a recent edition of the "Inside the Chamber Podcast." You can hear the full podcast below.