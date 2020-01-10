(Valley) -- Winter weather returns with a vengeance in KMAland today (Friday).
A variety of winter storm warnings and weather advisories are in effect for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from today through Saturday afternoon or evening. Katie Gross is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Gross tells KMA News most of the region is in the bull's-eye for heavy snowfall.
"Looks like we're expecting anywhere from a swath of around 2-to-6 inches--maybe some higher amounts," said Gross. "That looks like probably will set up just along and south of Interstate 80, and that will continue through the day. It should be starting here around noon or so, then the heaviest snowfall might be around rush hour time--between 2-and-6 p.m."
Complicating matters is the expectation of strong gusty winds.
"The wind could kind of make a mess of things," she said. "We're expecting northerly winds around 15-to-20 mph this afternoon, and gusts could be up to 40 mph. So that, combined with the snow, could greatly reduce visibility, and make it hard to see--especially if you're driving."
Weather services officials only expected a half-inch of snowfall locally through Thursday evening before revising their projections. Gross attributes it to a shift in the weather patterns.
"The model trends we've been watching recently has kind of shifted a little more to the north and west," said Gross. "So, that's kind of bringing a heavier band through our area that what we were looking at yesterday."
Most of the heavier snowfall is expected to end by midnight, though a slight chance of whitestuff is possible Saturday morning. Gross, however, says this system will leave colder temperatures more typical for this time of year in its wake.
"Looking at our forecast here, it looks like high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 20's--maybe even 30's--in southeast Nebraska," she said. "By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are only going to be in the teens and 20's. So, it's definitely going to be a lot colder next week."
Many KMAland schools dismissed classes early Friday in anticipation of inclement weather. Continue checking our cancellation tab at kmaland.com for updated information.