(Undated) -- If you're thinking of traveling in KMAland over the next 24 hours or so--think again.
Road conditions began to deteriorate as snow and ice entered the region early Friday afternoon. Heavy snowfall, combined with high winds will make for treacherous road conditions through at least Saturday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer gave this advice to motorists IF they have to travel.
"Drive carefully," said Palmer, "and make sure that you take extra time and be prepared. Be prepared with your vehicle, and be prepared with everything charged up on your cell phone, and make sure you have a little snack in there in case you get stuck somewhere, and some blankets.
Numerous KMAland communities issued snow emergencies in advance of the winter storm. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says a snow-related parking ban will go into effect as soon as two inches or more of snow has fallen. No parking will be allowed on streets throughout Clarinda until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed curb to curb. Brothers says those in violation of the parking ban will be assessed a $30 parking ticket and will be responsible for all towing and storage fees.
A similar snow emergency is in effect in Shenandoah. City Street Supervisor Todd Foutch says the snow emergency is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday. The snow emergency means no parking on all snow routes, and alternate parking on all other streets. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman discussed the procedures for issuing a snow emergency.
"The general rule of thumb is if it snowed more than two inches," said Lyman, "or its forecast to snow more than two inches, or if we have an ice storm for some reason, then we will generally be declaring a snow emergency--in which case those guidelines for parking go into effect, to the extent that there's snow on the ground. If we're declaring one ahead of time, and there's no snow on the ground yet, that's a great time to move, and start compliance. But as soon as snow falls, and plows are out, we'll start enforcing that."
Parking is allowed on the odd-numbered sides of streets on odd calendar days, and even-numbered sides of streets on even calendar days. The alternate parking will remain in effect until the snow stops, and streets are plowed from curb to curb. Other communities with snow emergencies, and all other snow-related announcements are listed in our cancellation section at kmaland.com
