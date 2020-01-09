(KMAland) -- After unseasonably warm temperatures to begin 2020, winter weather could be coming Friday.
The National Weather Service says a low pressure system will move into the region early Friday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says extreme southwest Iowa could see small amounts of snow, with heavier amounts possible further south.
"Around KMAland, it should be fairly light, maybe 1-2 inches of snow," said Mulford. "The more you head towards eastern Iowa and parts of Missouri, we could see more snow accumulation, anywhere from 3-4 inches. There is a line from Kansas City into northeastern Missouri and southeastern Iowa that could see 4-6 inches of snow."
Areas north of the Interstate 80 corridor are predicted to receive mostly rain with the system. Mulford says models are still a little uncertain and it doesn't take much for the low pressure system to shift.
"Any little shift and that snow accumulation -- that higher amount -- will move towards the northwest or the southeast," said Mulford. "As of right now, I would say 1-2 inches in our area and that heavier off to our east and southeast."
Following the precipitation, bitterly cold temperatures will set in Saturday, with lows in the area ranging from single digits above zero to the lower teens. Following a brief return to the 40s Monday, temperatures are expected to again return to more winter-like levels next week.