(Shenandoah) -- Weird games, strange costumes and special events have been the norm at Shenandoah High School this week.
Each year, the high school holds Winter X Games--based on the ESPN event of the same name. Wendy Palmer is a science instructor and student council adviser at the high school. Palmer tells KMA News the event is actually the school's winter version of Homecoming.
"During the basketball season," said Palmer, "kind of like we do with the football season, we have a Homecoming. We elect a court, and crown a king and a queen. All week long,we have games during our power hour time, and a big pep rally on Friday afternoon."
Palmer says games this week included a dodge ball tournament on Monday--in which the school's staff beat the students--and a tug of war contest on Thursday.
"The previous day, we did like a snowball toss, which was just cotton balls we threw inside cups other people had on their heads," she said. "We did like a relay race, where you had to weave through some cones on the gym floor, then go down and chug a glass of mike, then come back and shoot a basketball."
And, the school's dress code gave way to special costumes with a particular theme each day.
"Monday was 'Long Winter's Nap,'" she said. "So, it was pajama day. Then, we just did the seasons. Tuesday was Spring Training Day, because baseball usually gets a start with spring training. So, we wore jerseys on Tuesday. Wednesday was 4th of July, so it was patriotic stuff. Today (Thursday) is fall, so we're doing Halloween. And then Friday is our big Spirit Day."
The Winter X Games king and queen coronation takes place Friday night at the SHS Gym at approximately 7:15 Friday evening, between the varsity girls and boys basketball games.