(Corning) -- A Wisconsin man is in custody following his arrest in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on a vehicle missing a taillight. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 21-year-old Trenton Clark of Hillsboro, Wisconsin.
Clark is charged with OWI -- third offense, a Class D felony -- driving while revoked, no insurance, expired license and defective tires. He was taken to the Adams County Jail on $6,924.75 bond.