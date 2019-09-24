(Oakland) -- Pottawattamie County authorities confirm a Wisconsin resident was killed in a multi-vehicle accident late Monday evening west of Oakland.
According to a press release from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 6 and 340th Street around 9:28 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located two tractor trailers and one passenger car involved in the accident.
A preliminary investigation shows 22-year-old Zachary Crombie Presberg of Appleton, Wisconsin was eastbound on Highway 6 in a 2015 Toyota Camry. Presberg attempted to pass a 2016 Freightliner driven by 55-year-old Scott Dayton of Missouri Valley. While trying to pass the semi, a westbound semi on Highway 6--operated by 26-year-old William Zoellner of Logan--crest a hill. Presberg attempted to get back into the eastbound lane and struck the rear of Dayton's trailer. The collision caused Presberg to lose control of his car, which led to Zoellner colliding with the car in the passenger side door area.
Presberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Dayton and Zoellner were not hurt. The accident remains under investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.