(Corning-Villisca) -- Two KMA school districts received a big financial jolt last week.
Voters in both the Corning and Villisca School Districts said an emphatic "yes" to 10-year renewals for Physical Plant and Equipment Levies in last Tuesday's elections. The PPEL referendum passed with 79.2% of the vote Corning, and 78.9% in Villisca. Chris Fenster is the superintendent in both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the levies' renewal could be a sign that voters are ready for a reorganization vote--which is expected to take place in a year.
"The reorganization effort's now starting," said Fenster. "I think that once we educate the public, and tell us exactly what that means, when it comes down to it, in about a year from now--it's about a year off for a vote--I think that will pass, as well. It will bring both of our school districts together. We'll have a sizable amount of money for both districts. Once we become one, it will be a bigger pot."
Fenster says a joint facilities committee recently set a plan for using PPEL dollars in both districts for the next 10-to-12 years.
"We have a facilities team now from both school districts that came together," he said. "We planned out to 2032. It's about a 10-to-12 year plan. We just have numerous things we need to do. We discussed it, and we prioritized it. I'll submit it to the boards in the next two board meetings we have in November.
"I think it's just a great thing--a testament to the two districts that they're ready to become one strong destination district here in southwest Iowa," Fenster added.
Fenster says the plan outlines a variety of upgrades in facilities.
"There's lots of window at Enarson that need to be replaced," said the superintendent, "just the aging part of it. There's asphalt at both elementary schools--both those need to be done. We're probably going to replace the playscapes at both elementary schools. They're both aging a little bit, and we need to either replace them or fix them for the safety of the kids."
Transportation and technology improvements are also listed.
"It will help us with buses--purchasing buses--if we need to do that," he said. "Part of our ag shop at the high school will need some repair--stuff like that. Concession stands and restrooms at all of our athletic facilities--we're going to do some renovation on that in a couple of years--refinish the gym floors, telephone update at the Corning Elementary School, replace some carpeting at the middle school, and put some smart boards up that need to be replaced at the middle school."
Security improvements are also scheduled in both districts. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.