(Sidney) -- Flood-impacted parts of Fremont County remain off limits to residents and motorists, alike.
As in past weeks, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning opted to maintain evacuation orders for areas west of Bluff Road and south of Highway 2. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius tells KMA News roads damaged by flooding in that area still aren't suitable for vehicles.
"We've got places where there's no roads out there," said Crecelius. "There's still some water out there in places. The county doesn't want to be responsible if they lift the evacuation order, and somebody out there gets themselves hurt."
Though contractors are working to fix the roads, Crecelius says those repairs will take more time.
"The road department's out there in a lot of places north and south of Highway 2 trying to fix the roads," he said. "They're hauling a lot of dirt, and a lot of sand, and a lot of rock out there trying to fill out the holes we've had out there in places, and trying to put roads back where they're no longer there."
That's why Crecelius asks residents to be patient as the repairs continue.
"It's going to take a lot of time," said Crecelius, "and people have got to understand that. They (road crews) can't be everywhere all the time. We have a limited amount of resources and equipment here, so it's going to take time, and people need to be patient to let these people get this stuff done."
Likewise, he asks residents complaining about temporary repairs to Missouri River levees to maintain their patience, as well.
"They need to understand those temporary repairs are to stop the water from flowing in," he said. "They're nothing permanent. However, that temporary repair is the platform from which the Corps of Engineers will be doing the repairs to bring it up the 25-year level by March. That is the same platform they will be using to bring the levee back to its original height prior to the flood."
As of last week, nine of the 51 damaged levees in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Omaha District have been temporarily repaired. Corps officials recently indicated it could be next spring before every breach in the system is plugged.