(Tabor) -- An upcoming event hosted by Women, Land & Legacy of Southwest Iowa will focus on helping local residents find peace in being better prepared for future disasters.
The January 23rd event in Tabor will feature three speakers: Elizabeth Davison of Farm Bureau Insurance, Sheri Bowen with Mills County Public Health, and Larry Hurst of Mills County Emergency Management. Bowen recently joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program to preview her presentation, which will revolve around the devastating Missouri River floods of 2019.
"Larry Hurst and I will focus on how we prepare to leave our homes in a devastating situation like this," Bowen said. "What can we learn from the situation we've experienced here in Mills County and surrounding area with the people who evacuated quickly and those who chose other options?"
Bowen says the public will learn about online tools and other practices used to prepare for disasters.
"We will review a website called ready.gov, which is available to anybody. It's a FEMA website," Bowen said. "On that site there are a large amount of resources."
Bowen adds that pets were a big concern for area residents who had to evacuate their homes.
"In some instances, some families weren't able to access their pets due to the speed of the water rising in their areas," Bowen said. "What is the plan for the emergency care of your pets, how do you get your hands on that pet?"
The Women, Land & Legacy event will be held at the Tabor Community Building, located at 626 Main Street in Tabor, beginning at 6 p.m. A catered meal will be served, and a $10 fee will charged at the door. RSVP's are required by Monday, January 20th.
To reserve a spot, contact Fremont County Extension at 712-374-2351.