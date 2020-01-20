(KMAland) -- Women, Land & Legacy of Southwest Iowa will be turning their efforts towards helping those impacted by the devastating floods of 2019.
Kimberly Cavalier, Director for the Page County Office of the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach joined KMA recently to talk about the upcoming event.
"A lot of counties in Southwest Iowa really had some devastating floods and we are going to be talking about how you can be prepared for things." Cavalier said.
The event, titled "Exploring Peace in Preparation" will take place 6 p.m. January 23rd at the Tabor Community Building.
The event will feature multiple guest speakers including Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Elizabeth Davison; Mills County Public Health Agency Administrator Sheri Bowen and Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst. The event is sponsored through a partnership of East Pottawattamie, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and West Pottawattamie County Farm Service Agencies, Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Women, Land & Legacy Committee.
The event cost $10 per person and contains a catered meal. Those looking to attend should RSVP by Monday, January 20th.
Those looking for more information can contact the Fremont County Extension Office at 712-374-2351.