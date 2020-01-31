(La Vista) -- Two friends who went to lunch at an Alamo Drafthouse outside La Vista Tuesday were planning on trying a new cocktail offered by the theater.
Instead, the bartender accidentally served the women a chemical cleaning solution which had been kept in an empty alcohol bottle on site. Dorothy Felker noticed something was wrong on the first sip.
"I took a big drink and I was like oh my god. My mouth was on fire," said Felker.
Sarah Baker couldn't believe that a chemical known to burn through plastic was served to them.
"So they put it in glass because it's corrosive and it would eat through the plastic and that's what we drank," said Baker.
Felker and Baker said the bartender should have realized their mistake when the normally purple drink turned bright blue.
The women are recovering from chemical burns on their mouth and lips. Alamo Drafthouse released a statement, terminating the employee they say was responsible and vowing to retrain all staff at the location following the incident.