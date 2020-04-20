(Shenandoah) -- Last week's winter weather and a pandemic aren't stopping preliminary work on a major Shenandoah project.
Crews recently broke ground on construction of the Veterans Administration's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma was selected back in October to oversee the clinic's construction at 2051 Avenue A--located adjacent to Shenandoah Medical Center's Wellness Center. When completed, the new VA clinic will include more than 9,700 square feet, offering a variety of medical services--including primary care, telehealth, tele-retinal, hearing aid fitting, mental health and group therapy. Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. In a previous interview with KMA News, Connell said the expanded services are important in serving today's veterans.
"As the years have gone by, there are different needs," said Connell. "So, there will be a lot more services associated with mental health that wasn't so much when the CBOC was built more than 12 years ago. So, expanded services, much more room. You know, we've had a great staff down here, great doctors, but they have been absolutely in a tough situation as far as room is concern. A lot larger, more services, and more people to provide those services."
The new clinic will be approximately 6,400 square feet larger than the existing facility located in the Orchard Corner's Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 59. It will also include advanced capabilities for telemedicine to mitigate the need for local veterans to travel for specialty care, such as pre-op screening or dermatology.
Back in March, the Shenandoah City Council approved $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements near the proposed CBOC.