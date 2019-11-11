(Shenandoah) -- Veterans Day marked a homecoming for a Shenandoah native.
Robert H. Savidge, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was honored during the traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at Shenandoah High School. The 94-year-old Savidge went immediately from graduation from SHS in 1943 into the U.S. Army's 34th Infantry Division--the famed "Red Bull" unit. Serving until December, 1946, Savidge was wounded in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy in 1944. Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen told high school and middle school students assembled in the Mustang Gym that Savidge is a living example of veterans everywhere.
"He's a man who's dedicated his life to his nation," said Olsen, "and he's dedicated his life to being someone you could be proud of from Shenandoah High School.
"A lot of you don't think about going into the military when you get out. There's a lot of other jobs. You can go onto college, you can go onto a trade school. You don't think much about this way of life. But if you did, you'd love it. It's a big family with a lot of opportunities. We would love to have you at least look into it, and see what you think. And, talk to another veteran. Don't be afraid to come up and visit with the veterans. If you see an old man running around with a veterans' American Legion hat on, he's wearing it for a reason--it's honor, and it's pride, and it's dedication to this nation. Take five minutes to go visit," she added.
Shenandoah High School Principal Jason Shaffer says Monday's ceremony was just a small thank you to area veterans.
"It is important to remember the many great things we have each day," said Shaffer, "and understand that without the efforts of our great men and women of the United States military, it could not be so. Today, with the help of our student council, band, choir and teachers, we're able to provide a wonderful celebration for our guests, and provide just a small thank you to our veterans.
"Students--please remember to take time today to say thank you to a veteran. Two simple words can mean so much for those who have sacrificed for us," he added.
Savidge's son Jeffrey spoke on behalf of his father. Robert Savidge--who lettered in three spots while in high school--received a special shirt from Shenandoah High School's football team, a plague from the high school's class of 2020, and an American flag from local veterans. Choirs from both the high school and middle school, and the middle school's band provided special music during the ceremony.