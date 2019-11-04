(Sidney) -- We may not know the results of some key election races in Fremont County until late Wednesday morning.
That's because of a number of write-in candidates running for mayoral, city council or school board positions. But, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen knows one thing--there's been a big demand for absentee ballots in her county. More than 400 ballots had been received as of Monday afternoon. Owen attributes the requests to a number of factors.
"I think the big turnout in our county is a couple of bond issues that are really being publicized," said Owen. "We also have a lot of write-in campaigns. So, I think that has also fueled the large turnout."
Results from both the Sidney and Shenandoah School District bond issues will be tabulated in Fremont County. At least three write-ins are running for Sidney's mayor. There's also write-in candidates in Shenandoah's school board race, as well as in city council races in Farragut and Tabor. Owen says those write-ins have made their candidacies known.
"I think all the candidates have done a good job of getting their names out there," she said. "I've seen some signage. So, I think people know that it's going on--which is great."
Owen says results of the write-in races won't be known until Wednesday morning, when a four-member board will tabulate those results separately.
"We have the board come in in the morning," said Owen. "They tabulate all those votes. Then, we are able to compile a list, and release them. And, we will do that just as soon as possible in the morning."
While saying it would be easier for candidates to register for elections, Owen says she welcomes any participation in elections.
"We're just glad to have people that are interested," she said. "You never know the situation. I don't know if people necessarily knew that the mayor (of Sidney) wasn't going to run. So, any way that people get involved, we are glad to hear."
As in other KMAland counties, polls are open in Fremont County Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.