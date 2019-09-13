(Clarinda) -- A Wyoming man is charged with multiple crimes following an altercation with a firearm in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says officers responded to a business around 10 p.m. for a shots fired call. Authorities say 46-year-old Robert Christopher Cook of Casper, Wyoming shoved and directed racial and ethnic slurs towards 25-year-old Luis David Ramos of Denison.
Police say Ramos struck Cook in the face and that Cook then retrieved a Glock .45-caliber pistol and fired a shot into the air. Authorities say Cook then chased Ramos, who was able to hide until police arrived.
Cook was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for injuries to his face. He was then arrested on charges of going armed with intent, aggravated assault and reckless use of a firearm. Cook is being held in the Page County Jail. A charge of assault causing bodily injury is currently pending against Ramos.