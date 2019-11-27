(Shenandoah) — She’s been a staple for housewives and avid readers for nearly seven decades, but 100-year-old Evelyn Birkby is ready to say ‘goodbye’ to her loyal readers.
Birkby’s final “Up a Country Lane” column appeared in the Valley News Today Wednesday. Birkby’s weekly column got its start in 1949 in the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel with some encouragement from her husband.
"Mr. Archie had put in the newspaper that he wanted a farm wife to write a weekly column," said Birkby.
Birkby’s son, Bob, says his mother got a piece of advice before her first column and heeded that advice through each of her over 3,600 entries.
"He said you should always put in a recipe, because people loved recipes," said Bob Birkby. "As she began writing, she also realized that she also didn't know how to cook very well. She asked a lot of friends, listeners and readers to send recipes, and she would test them on her family. Dinner at our house was often something we did not recognize, because it was something she was trying out for the first time."
Birkby grew up in Sidney as the daughter of a Methodist minister. She attended Simpson College and was briefly a school teacher before having children. Over the years, she’s authored columns in unique settings, including frequently bringing her work on family camping trips that spanned the country.
"The minute I got that little typewriter out on my picnic table, here would come neighbors who were camping nearby to find out what I was doing," said Birkby. "If there's anything that can kill a column, it's people looking over your shoulder and asking you what you're up to."
In addition to writing her column, Birkby has appeared on KMA regularly through the years, sharing stories and — of course — recipes. She continues to have a monthly segment. One thing Birkby says has changed over the years with her column is the advent of technology. She recalls the first time she typed a column on a computer instead of a typewriter.
"I made a carbon copy and filed it for every column," said Birkby. "One day, computers came into my life, and I was delighted. It was the smallest computer you ever saw. I loved it, because now I had a spell-checker."
Ten years ago, Birkby began to lose her eyesight and has relied on Bob to assist with typing the column. Although the weekly column will end after 70 years, Birkby plans to work with Bob to write some of her favorite memories throughout the years.