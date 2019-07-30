(Farragut) -- Planning continues for a major trail project in Fremont County.
The Farragut Admiral Trail Steering Committee holds its next meeting Thursday, which will feature a special guest. Committee Chair Jeff McQueen tells KMA News the committee will hear from southwest Iowa district conservationist Dave York.
"This Thursday, Dave York out of Atlantic will be down to talk to the committee about trail stewardship in terms of native plantings and restoration along the trail corridor," McQueen said. "Dave is a 1989 graduate of Farragut Community High School. He saw what we were doing and the improvement we're achieving and I think he just wanted to be a part of this."
McQueen says the Farragut Admiral Trail project is an effort to manufacture a trail that connects Farragut with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail at Shenandoah.
"For those who don't know, this all started back in 2012 when the city council purchased the abandoned rail line," McQueen said. "I have to give a big shout out to the Farragut City Council because they have been behind this all the way. They are so dedicated into getting this trail hooked into the Wabash Trace. As soon as we're done, we'll be part of FIT, which is the Frontier Iowa Trails system."
McQueen adds a lot of work will be taking place in the next few months on moving the project forward.
"In the next month, the Farragut City Council is going to start the bidletting process through Snyder and Associates to start some construction on the first phase," McQueen said. "As a committee, we have been ramping up the private fundraising with reaching out to individuals and businesses for possible donations. This will help pay for any signage we do and for going into the next stage."
The Farragut Admiral Trail project continues to receive significant funding boosts. Most recently, the city of Farragut was awarded $15,000 from the 2019 Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund Grants that were allocated in late May. McQueen says those grant funds will help developers close the final fundraising gap for the restoration of three bridges and the paving of the Admiral Trail from Farragut to Manti Road.
Jeff McQueen made his comments on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program Tuesday morning.