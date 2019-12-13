(Braddyville) -- A Yorktown man is in custody for allegedly violating a protection order Friday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to the South Page School in College Springs around 11:15 a.m. for a man violating a protection order against an individual in the school. School officials say the man was escorted out of the school building by school employees and left the area.
A short time later, deputies arrested 29-year-old Justin Leo Powers in the 500 block of Mulberry in Braddyville. Powers is charged with violation of a protection order. He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.