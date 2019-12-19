(Yorktown) -- Page County authorities are asking for the public's help in solving a recent break-in in Yorktown.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer says Troy Clark of Clark Tree Service reported that someone entered a storage building at 407 Adams Street in Yorktown sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Stolen were two Stihl MS 201TC chainsaws, a Stihl 026 chainsaw, and a Stihl BG55 leaf blower.
Anyone with information on the burglary should call the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193, or their local law enforcement agency. A Crimestopper's reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in this case. Informants will be given a number, and can remain anonymous.