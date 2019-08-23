(Shenandoah) -- Former Iowa Congressman David Young joins the chorus of state officials past and present criticizing recent waivers given to oil refineries from Renewable Fuel Standards.
Young is among those unhappy with the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision granting 31 waivers, and reports indicating President Trump was involved in the decision. Young is campaigning to win back Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat from Democrat Cindy Axne, who defeated him in last November's general elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning during a stop in Shenandoah, Young says the Trump Administration is hearing from Iowa officials regarding the waivers.
"Right now, I'm upset with the administration over what they've done with these waivers that are favoring big oil companies," said Young, "and not favoring our farmers--these EPA waivers with the Renewable Fuel Standards. Our corn growers need it, especially right now, rural American needs, especially with what's happening with trade right now.
"Quite frankly, we've been pretty hosed by the EPA, right now," he added.
Young says the waivers are having a negative impact on the ethanol industry, with reports that some refineries are either closing or struggling. The Van Meter Republican also questions the legality of the waiver granting process.
"Listen, in the law it says you've got to blend 15 billion gallons," said Young. "Let's stick to the law. If they're going to issue waivers, with some of these refineries, then reallocate, and make sure in the end, you get the 15 billion gallons blended. That's what we need, that's what was promised. That's the law."
Young received feedback from farmers at the Iowa State Fair regarding the RFS waivers. However, he says producers are willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt on continuing trade negotiations.
"What's happening right now in agriculture, in rural America, we're at that point, right?" he said. "We have a trade war, we've got one, with what's happening with China right now. For the most part, our farmers have been sticking with the president, and giving him the rope that he needs to fix this, because if not now, when, and if not him, then who? But, if we can get a lot of gain for a little short term pain, then it's worth it, they say. And, I'm going to stick with farmers on this, as long as they give the president a rope."
The former congressman, however, says approving the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would help the ag economy.
"Let's get USMCA done," said Young. "That has got to move this fall. If it's not done this year, I don't think it gets done this year. Part of it is politics, plain and simple. You've got a presidential race coming up, congressional races. I think a lot of this is some people don't want to give the president a victory on this. But, if they brought it up for a vote, both sides could claim credit."
Earlier this week, Axne called for a federal investigation into the EPA's waiver procedures. You can hear the full interview with David Young on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.