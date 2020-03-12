(KMAland) -- Former congressman David Young will officially appear on the 2020 election ballot.
During a recent stop by the KMA studios, the Van Meter Republican said his office has submitted over 7,600 signatures to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to place his name on the ballot. Young is challenging Democrat Cindy Axne in Iowa's Third Congressional District, a seat he previously held from 2014-2018.
"On Monday, I went to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office and we filed our petition papers to get on the ballot," Young said. "We only needed 1,690 signatures, but we turned in 7,636 signatures. I'm very honored and humbled to have that much support. We pretty much quadrupled what we were asked to present."
Young says the main focus of his campaign is "making sure Iowa gets back to work."
"The representative that is currently holding this seat for Iowa's Third Congressional District is not working," Young said. "This congress has not been working. They have been prioritizing on personal, political vendettas against the president. They are not following up on the important issues such as healthcare and making sure we bring costs down when it comes to healthcare, and then immigration and veterans issues."
Young adds another one of his promises is to work closely with President Donald Trump on issues impacting Iowans.
"I can work with this president," Young said. "That doesn't mean I will always agree with him, because the people of the third district will be my boss. But, I will work with this president and not against him. I will work with the other side of the aisle as well, and I have a great track record of doing so."
Veterans-related issues are also among Young's priorities in his campaign.
"I'm going to champion the rights and plights of veterans, whether it is what I did before in making sure the veteran's crisis line is fixed, or making sure veterans have the top notch healthcare that they deserve. I have a great track record on making sure that outpatient clinic here in Shenandoah gets to fruition and gets built."
Young does face a primary challenge in June against Republican Bill Schafer, who is a retired U.S. Army Colonel. Young's full interview can be found below.