(Shenandoah) -- Former congressman David Young, who is running in 2020 for Iowa's third district congressional seat, stopped by the KMA studios late last week to give an update on his latest campaign efforts.
The Van Meter Republican tells KMA News that while a majority of the focus in Washington is on the ongoing impeachment proceedings, more attention needs to be given to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Young blasted House Democrats for not bringing the USMCA up for a vote.
"The big elephant in the room when it comes to agriculture and trade is the USMCA," Young said. "If a vote would come up today, I would vote for it. My opponent, Cindy Axne, has not said whether or not she would vote for it -- as is -- if it came up for a vote today. She has talked about the importance of trade with Canada and Mexico, but not if she would vote for it if it came down on the floor today."
The USMCA was signed by President Trump -- as well as Canada and Mexico -- in November 2018. House Democrats have held up portions of the agreement, stating they would like stricter provisions on working conditions in Mexico.
"If I was in Congress right now, I would be banging on the door of the speaker's office every day," Young said. "I would be on the floor advocating that they bring this up and pass this."
In a recent interview with KMA News, Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig stated that many of the states farmers are frustrated with Congress for not taking a vote on the proposed USMCA, and that the lack of a new trade deal has led to volatility in the markets. Young says he shares the same frustrations as Iowa's farmers and producers.
"Canada, Mexico and the United States -- three counties aligned together contiguously -- such great trading partners and a great trading block right there," Young said. "We need that now more than ever with what's happening with the whole issue of trade."
Young adds the USMCA would benefit Iowa's farmers in a number of ways.
"It helps dairy a lot as well, which we've always needed help with because of what Canada has been doing," Young said. "Then just symbolically, rural Iowa needs a win right now. With the issues of trade and the RFS, Iowa needs a win right now, and the USMCA would bring us that win."
Young is seeking to unseat Cindy Axne in November of 2020, who defeated Young in 2018. Young, though, does face a primary challenge against Republican Bill Schafer in June. Schafer is a retired U.S. Army Colonel. Young's full interview with KMA News can be found below.