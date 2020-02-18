(Sidney) -- Fremont County authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Sidney Monday afternoon injuring one person.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Fillmore and Illinois Streets in Sidney shortly after 4 p.m. on a report that a juvenile had been struck by a car. Witnesses say a vehicle was eastbound on Fillmore Street and turned south on Illinois while two male juveniles were attempting to cross Fillmore. The vehicle struck one of the juveniles, briefly stopped, then fled the scene to the south. The juvenile was taken by Sidney Rescue to Grape Community Hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a smaller red model. The driver is described possibly as a male, with glasses and no facial hair. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424.