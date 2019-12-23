(Oakland) -- The East Pottawattamie County Extension and Outreach Office will be hosting a Youth Quality Care for the Animals training sessions.
Hallie Robinette, the County Youth Coordinator, joined KMA recently to discuss the upcoming event.
"We are offering one on Monday, December 30th from 2 to 3 pm at the Oakland Community Center or Tuesday, January 7th from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Oakland Community Center." Robinette said.
The training seminar, according to Robinette, is focused on educating the youth towards food safety.
"The goal of this program is to help youth and their parents better understand what they can do to produce the safest food possible," Robinette said. "Anyone showing beef, goats, rabbits, poultry, sheep and swine will be required to be YCQA for county and state fair exhibits,"
Those who elect not to attend the in-person YCQA trainings can take them online at YCQA.gov to register.