(Shenandoah) -- Concerns are growing in KMAland over the extent of electronic cigarette usage among youth people.
Recently, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education announced a major campaign addressing youth vaping issues in the state. Brandy Powers is Page County Public Health's assistant administrator, and tobacco coordinator in six southwest Iowa counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Powers says the governor's campaign focuses on educating youth, parents and educators on the dangers of vaping addiction.
"There was a recent story that came out--I don't remember the source, exactly--but it said about 30-to-40% of parents or school staff don't even know how to identify a JUUL, or what a JUUL was--a brand of electronic cigarettes--if it was right in front of them," said Powers. "So, they're definitely trying to get out to the parents. And, they're also putting this campaign out to the school staff, as well, because they're front line--they see it every day."
Locally, Powers hosts presentations in area schools and service organizations on the spread of e-cigarettes. She says it's important to educate people regarding e-cigarettes at an early age.
"The age of first use is between 8 to 10 years old," she said. "It's a lot younger that we originally thought. The Clarinda school knows of a case of such a young age actually using an electronic cigarette--so it is happening locally. So, we need to have parents and schools talk to (youth) as young as they feel comfortable with."
In addition to peer pressure, Powers says the various flavors lure youth into trying e-cigarettes.
"It is not tobacco-flavored," said Powers. "Also, some of the newer products use a different type of nicotine--it's nicotine salts, instead of free-base nicotine. With nicotine salts, it makes it a little less harsh when you're huffing in, or dragging in a smoke."
Powers says youth and adults, alike, must know the dangers of vaping.
"They do have nicotine--nicotine is addictive," she said. "Nicotine does change the chemistry of the brain, and the connections of the brain. Since youth brains are still developing until age 25-26, they do cause harm to that developing brain--including learning ability, addiction later on, ability to just stay on task, as well. It's really important not to even try it."
Anyone with questions or interested in a presentation on vaping issues should contact Brandy Powers in the Page County Public Health office, 712-850-1211. You can hear her full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.