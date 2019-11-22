(Creston) -- Five juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County late Thursday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 190th Street and Jaguar Avenue shortly after 8:20 p.m. Authorities say a 2004 Nissan Xterra driven by a 16-year-old Creston juvenile and a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 17-year-old Afton youth enter the intersection at the same time. The Toyota struck the driver's side of the Nissan, then rolled onto the passenger side. The collision knocked the Nissan vehicle into a utility pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. Power lines fell on the Nissan following the collision.
The driver of the Nissan was airlifted to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Four other juvenile occupants were taken to local hospitals. The Union County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the accident scene.