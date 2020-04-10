(Conception Junction) -- Legendary Platte Valley basketball coach Tim Jermain has decided to retire.
During his 30-year career, Jermain claimed 802 wins and four state championships in stops at Albany, Jefferson and Platte Valley.
Jermain built Jefferson into a northwest Missouri powerhouse, claiming state championships in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2019. Jermain led Jefferson to the state title in 2019, their final season before combining with South Nodaway to form Platte Valley. In his one season at Platte Valley, Jermain led them to a state semifinal.
Jermain is also retiring from his position at the Jefferson C-123 school district. KMA Sports will have more with Jermain in the near future.