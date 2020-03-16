(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Monday joined the growing list of KMAland school districts impacted by the coronavirus threat.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson announced during a special Shenandoah School Board meeting Monday morning that the district's schools would be closed four weeks, in accordance with Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendations due to reports of COVID-19 spread in the state. Nelson told the board the district's projected reopening date is April 13th.
"We're very fortunate that we have a week of spring break," said Nelson. "Sometimes, people love additional instructional hours, and sometimes they question it. In this situation, it will benefit us. We have 68 hours (of instruction time) remaining (this school year). If we do have a situation of making up time, we would be looking at four days versus four weeks. That's a nice feeling. At the same time, we all have to be mindful and cognizant that the information is changing so rapidly that this could be four weeks, this could be six. It could be much longer. It would be a blessing if it all stopped at four weeks at this point."
Nelson says one of the unknowns is whether schools would receive a waiver on making up classes beyond four weeks.
"We do not know whether the Iowa Department of Ed will waive instructional hours because of the closure," she said. "We do not know if they will allow for online instruction. Those are things that are in Iowa code. As you know, the Iowa Legislature is not in session for the next 30 days. So, it may be sometime before we have answers on those types of things."
Other restrictions are in place in the district along with the school closings, such as athletic events, activities or practices.
"School activities, athletics, events and practices are canceled until further notice," said Nelson. "As far as district travel, at this point, we would have no school-related travel outside of the district by students and staff. We're asking staff to use ZOOM or other online formats to participate in anything that's required."
Nelson says field trips are also canceled, as well. In addition, the superintendent says the district will continue its emphasis on prevention, stressing handwashing and other good hygiene practices. Social distancing will be practiced, and she adds sick students and staff must stay home.
"We need to avoid people who are sick," she said. "And, we will have to restrict people from entering our buildings. That's students and staff. Sometimes, we have very dedicated students and staff who want to come, and they want to be a part. It will be a time where we really have to enforce that."
Beginning Tuesday, only specific personnel will be allowed inside the district's buildings.
"For the end of spring break," said the superintendent, "I'm asking administrative and secretarial staff to work from home, until we know more information. We'll make decisions for three weeks beyond that. We have to make a judgment call on how much work can be done from home for some of those positions. But right now, we do have custodial staff that are working and cleaning, we have kitchen staff that are working and cleaning staff. Both kitchen and custodial staff will definitely be necessary."
Mindful of food insecurity in the community, Nelson says the district's administration will work to develop "grab and go" school meal services in various neighborhoods. She adds the district will also address assistance for hourly employees impacted by building closures. Other KMAland districts are also calling off classes due to the coronavirus threat. A complete rundown is available on our school cancellation page at kmaland.com.