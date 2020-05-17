|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.36
|rain
|1.87/month
|Gaylen Malvern
|Malvern
|.76
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.20
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.06
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.50
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.71
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|1.10
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.65
|rain
|Gary Davison
|Tarkio
|.15
|rain
|1.22/month
|Kim Peters
|Adair
|.90
|rain
