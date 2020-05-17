SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .36 rain 1.87/month 
Gaylen Malvern Malvern .76 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .20 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 1.06 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland .50 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .71 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox 1.10 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .65 rain  
Gary Davison Tarkio .15 rain 1.22/month 
Kim Peters Adair .90 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     