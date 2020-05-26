|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.19
|rain
|Sunday/Monday total 1.97
|Pamela Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|2.30
|rain
|3-day total
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.88
|rain
|2-day total
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|1.95/weekend
|rain
|4.20/month
|Roger Harrison
|5 m E of Siam
|1.60
|rain
|Galen Hunt
|Malvern
|0.12
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.23
|rain
|5.88/month
