SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA  Shenandoah .16 rain .18/month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .23 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .25 rain  
Galen Hunt Malvern .17 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .25 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin .29 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .20 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford  .23 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .20 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .19 rain  
Gary Davison Tarkio .22 rain .27/month 
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .30 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     