|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.16
|rain
|.18/month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.23
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.25
|rain
|Galen Hunt
|Malvern
|.17
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.25
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.29
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.20
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.23
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.20
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.19
|rain
|Gary Davison
|Tarkio
|.22
|rain
|.27/month
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.30
|rain
