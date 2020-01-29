SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
Harry Ridnour Clarinda 1.00 Snow  
KMA Shenandoah 1.00 Snow  
Roger Harrison 5 m E of Siam 1.00 Snow  
Gary Greeley Maryville 1.00 Snow 6 1/3" for month 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     