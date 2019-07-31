SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .39 rain 4.43/month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .23 rain 4.71/month 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     