(Columbia) -- A total of 18 Missouri men’s and women’s swimming and diving team members have been honored as CSCAA All-Americans.
On the women’s side, Amy Feddersen, Maddie Huitt, Haley Hynes, Megan Keil, Jennifer King, Meredith Rees, Sarah Thompson, Savana Trueb and Molly Winer were honored.
The men’s team added Nick Alexander, Jack Dahlgren, Leonardo Garcia Varela, Daniel Hein, Danny Kovac, Kyle Leach, Giovanny Lima, Carlo Lopez and Micah Slaton as All-Americans.
