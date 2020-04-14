(Lincoln) -- Nebraska’s two-sport star of the 1930s, Sam Francis, has been named the fifth member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Francis, who died in 2002 at the age of 88, was a star in football and track from 1934 to 1937. He was a 1936 Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1936 and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1937 NFL Draft.
Francis was also one of the best shot putters in the world, winning the 1937 shot put championship and placing fourth in the 1936 Olympics.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.