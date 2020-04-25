Albert Okwuegbunam
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(KMAland) -- Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was drafted 118th overall and 12th in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Okwuegbunam had 98 receptions for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns during his three-year Missouri career. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was one of a round-high eight SEC players selected.

The PAC-12 had seven selected while the Big Ten and ACC had five and the Big 12 Conference had one. The Chiefs used their pick on Louisiana Tech safety L’Jarius Sneed.

Here’s a look at all the selections in round four, including regional choices in bold.

1 (107) Cincinnati Bengals — Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

2 (108) Washington Redskins — Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

3 (109) Las Vegas Raiders — John Simpson, OG, Clemson

4 (110) New York Giants — Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

5 (111) Miami Dolphins — Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

6 (112) Los Angels Chargers — Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

7 (113) Carolina Panthers — Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

8 (114) Arizona Cardinals — Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

9 (115) Cleveland Browns — Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

10 (116) Jacksonville Jaguars — Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (Minnesota)

11 (117) Minnesota Vikings — D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

12 (118) Denver Broncos — Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

13 (119) Atlanta Falcons — Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

14 (120) New York Jets — Lamical Perine, RB, Florida 

15 (121) Detroit Lions — Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

16 (122) Indianapolis Colts — Jacob Eason, QB, Washington 

17 (123) Dallas Cowboys — Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

18 (124) Pittsburgh Steelers — Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

19 (125) New York Jets — James Morgan, QB, Florida International 

20 (126) Houston Texans — Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

21 (127) Philadelphia Eagles — K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

22 (128) Buffalo  Bills — Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

23 (129) New York Jets — Cameron Clarke, OG, Charlotte

24 (130) Minnesota Vikings — James Lynch, DE, Baylor 

25 (131) Arizona Cardinals — Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

26 (132) Minnesota Vikings — Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

27 (133) Seattle Seahawks — Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

28 (134) Atlanta Falcons — Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

29 (135) Pittsburgh Steelers — Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana

30 (136) Los Angeles Rams — Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue 

31 (137) Jacksonville Jaguars — Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

32 (138) Kansas City Chiefs — L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech 

33 (139) Oakland Raiders — Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech 

34 (140) Jacksonville Jaguars — Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

35 (141) Houston Texans — John Reid, CB, Penn State

36 (142) Washington Redskins — Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

37 (143) Baltimore Ravens — Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan 

38 (144) Seattle Seahawks — DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

39 (145) Philadelphia Eagles — Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

40 (146) Dallas Cowboys — Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin