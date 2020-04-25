Michael Danna
Photo: GoBlue.com

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Chiefs final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan edge Michael Danna went 31st in the fifth round and 177th overall to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-2, 261-pound Danna had 38 tackles, three for loss and three sacks in his one season with Michigan after transferring from Central Michigan.

While at CMU, Danna had 27.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks, including a big junior season with 14.0 and 8.5, respectively.

Danna was one of five Big Ten players taken in the fifth round while the ACC topped the round with seven total selections. The Big 12 had four, the PAC 12 had three and the SEC finished with just two picks.

View the complete list of picks, including regional choices in bold.

1 (147) Cincinnati Bengals — Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

2 (148) Seattle Seahawks — Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

3 (149) Indianapolis Colts — Danny Pinter, OG, Ball State

4 (150) New York Giants — Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon

5 (151) Los Angeles Chargers — Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

6 (152) Carolina Panthers — Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia

7 (153) San Francisco 49ers — Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia 

8 (154) Miami Dolphins — Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina

9 (155) Chicago Bears — Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa

10 (156) Washignton Redskins — Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

11 (157) Jacksonville Jaguars — Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

12 (158) New York Jets — Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

13 (159) New England Patriots — Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall

14 (160) Cleveland Browns — Nick Harris, C, Washington

15 (161) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

16 (162) Washington Redskins — Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

17 (163) Chicago Bears — Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

18 (164) Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

19 (165) Jacksonville Jaguars — Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

20 (166) Detroit Lions — Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

21 (167) Buffalo Bills — Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

22 (168) Philadelphia Eagles — John Hightower, WR, Boise State

23 (169) Minnesota Vikings — Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

24 (170) Baltimore Ravens — Broderick Washington, DT, Texas Tech

25 (171) Houston Texans — Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

26 (172) Detroit Lions — Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State

27 (173) Chicago Bears — Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

28 (174) Tennessee Titans — Carrell Murchison, DT, NC State

29 (175) Green Bay Packers — Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota 

30 (176) Minnesota Vikings — K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

31 (177) Kansas City Chiefs — Michael Danna, EDGE, Michigan

32 (178) Denver Broncos — Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

33 (179) Dallas Cowboys — Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah