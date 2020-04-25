(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Chiefs final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came on the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan edge Michael Danna went 31st in the fifth round and 177th overall to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-2, 261-pound Danna had 38 tackles, three for loss and three sacks in his one season with Michigan after transferring from Central Michigan.
While at CMU, Danna had 27.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks, including a big junior season with 14.0 and 8.5, respectively.
Danna was one of five Big Ten players taken in the fifth round while the ACC topped the round with seven total selections. The Big 12 had four, the PAC 12 had three and the SEC finished with just two picks.
View the complete list of picks, including regional choices in bold.
1 (147) Cincinnati Bengals — Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
2 (148) Seattle Seahawks — Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
3 (149) Indianapolis Colts — Danny Pinter, OG, Ball State
4 (150) New York Giants — Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon
5 (151) Los Angeles Chargers — Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
6 (152) Carolina Panthers — Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia
7 (153) San Francisco 49ers — Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
8 (154) Miami Dolphins — Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina
9 (155) Chicago Bears — Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa
10 (156) Washignton Redskins — Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
11 (157) Jacksonville Jaguars — Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
12 (158) New York Jets — Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
13 (159) New England Patriots — Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall
14 (160) Cleveland Browns — Nick Harris, C, Washington
15 (161) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
16 (162) Washington Redskins — Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
17 (163) Chicago Bears — Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
18 (164) Miami Dolphins — Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
19 (165) Jacksonville Jaguars — Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
20 (166) Detroit Lions — Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
21 (167) Buffalo Bills — Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
22 (168) Philadelphia Eagles — John Hightower, WR, Boise State
23 (169) Minnesota Vikings — Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
24 (170) Baltimore Ravens — Broderick Washington, DT, Texas Tech
25 (171) Houston Texans — Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
26 (172) Detroit Lions — Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
27 (173) Chicago Bears — Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
28 (174) Tennessee Titans — Carrell Murchison, DT, NC State
29 (175) Green Bay Packers — Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
30 (176) Minnesota Vikings — K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
31 (177) Kansas City Chiefs — Michael Danna, EDGE, Michigan
32 (178) Denver Broncos — Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
33 (179) Dallas Cowboys — Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah