Khalil Davis
Photo: Huskers.com

(KMAland) -- Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis and Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji both came off the board in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Davis was picked 194th overall and 15th in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a four-year career at Nebraska with 105 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. 

Adeniji was the first pick of the sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The first-team All-Big 12 choice, Adeniji was a four-year starter for the Jayhawks and projects as a guard in the NFL.

The Big Ten Conference held the most sixth round choices with 11 coming off the board from the league. The PAC-12 had seven, the SEC five and the ACC and Big 12 had two each. Eight offensive lineman were taken in the sixth round while six receivers were also selected.

View the complete list of selections below, including regional choices in bold.

1 (180) Cincinnati Bengals — Hakeem Adeniji, OG, Kansas 

2 (181) Denver Broncos — Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

3 (182) New England Patriots — Mike Onwenu, OG, Michigan

4 (183) New York Giants — Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State 

5 (184) Carolina Panthers — Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor

6 (185) Miami Dolphins — Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU

7 (186) Los Angeles Chargers — Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

8 (187) Cleveland Browns — Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

9 (188) Buffalo Bills — Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

10 (189) Jacksonville Jaguars — Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State 

11 (190) San Francisco 49ers — Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia 

12 (191) New York Jets — Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

13 (192) Green Bay Packers — Jon Runyan, OG, Michigan 

14 (193) Indianapolis Colts — Rob Windsor, DT, Penn State 

15 (194) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska 

16 (195) New England Patriots — Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

17 (196) Philadelphia Eagles — Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple 

18 (197) Detroit Lions — John Penisini, DT, Utah 

19 (198) Pittsburgh Steelers — Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland 

20 (199) Los Angeles Rams — Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

21 (200) Philadelphia Eagles — Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

22 (201) Baltimore Ravens — James Proche, WR, SMU

23 (202) Arizona Cardinals — Evan Weaver, LB, California

24 (203) Minnesota Vikings — Blake Brandel, OG, Oregon State 

25 (204) New England Patriots — Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming

26 (205) Minnesota Vikings — Josh Metellus, S, Michigan 

27 (206) Jacksonville Jaguars — Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech

28 (207) Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State 

29 (208) Green Bay Packers — Jake Hanson, C, Oregon 

30 (209) Green Bay Packers — Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana 

31 (210) Philadelphia Eagles — Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

32 (211) Indianapolis Colts — Isaiah Rodgers, DB, Massachusetts 

33 (212) Indianapolis Colts — Dezmon Patton, WR, Washington State

34 (213) Indianapolis Colts — Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan 

35 (214) Seattle Seahawks — Freddie Swain, WR, Florida