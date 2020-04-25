(KMAland) -- Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis and Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji both came off the board in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Davis was picked 194th overall and 15th in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a four-year career at Nebraska with 105 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Adeniji was the first pick of the sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The first-team All-Big 12 choice, Adeniji was a four-year starter for the Jayhawks and projects as a guard in the NFL.
The Big Ten Conference held the most sixth round choices with 11 coming off the board from the league. The PAC-12 had seven, the SEC five and the ACC and Big 12 had two each. Eight offensive lineman were taken in the sixth round while six receivers were also selected.
View the complete list of selections below, including regional choices in bold.
1 (180) Cincinnati Bengals — Hakeem Adeniji, OG, Kansas
2 (181) Denver Broncos — Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
3 (182) New England Patriots — Mike Onwenu, OG, Michigan
4 (183) New York Giants — Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
5 (184) Carolina Panthers — Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor
6 (185) Miami Dolphins — Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
7 (186) Los Angeles Chargers — Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
8 (187) Cleveland Browns — Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
9 (188) Buffalo Bills — Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
10 (189) Jacksonville Jaguars — Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
11 (190) San Francisco 49ers — Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
12 (191) New York Jets — Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
13 (192) Green Bay Packers — Jon Runyan, OG, Michigan
14 (193) Indianapolis Colts — Rob Windsor, DT, Penn State
15 (194) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska
16 (195) New England Patriots — Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
17 (196) Philadelphia Eagles — Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
18 (197) Detroit Lions — John Penisini, DT, Utah
19 (198) Pittsburgh Steelers — Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
20 (199) Los Angeles Rams — Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
21 (200) Philadelphia Eagles — Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
22 (201) Baltimore Ravens — James Proche, WR, SMU
23 (202) Arizona Cardinals — Evan Weaver, LB, California
24 (203) Minnesota Vikings — Blake Brandel, OG, Oregon State
25 (204) New England Patriots — Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
26 (205) Minnesota Vikings — Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
27 (206) Jacksonville Jaguars — Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
28 (207) Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
29 (208) Green Bay Packers — Jake Hanson, C, Oregon
30 (209) Green Bay Packers — Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
31 (210) Philadelphia Eagles — Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
32 (211) Indianapolis Colts — Isaiah Rodgers, DB, Massachusetts
33 (212) Indianapolis Colts — Dezmon Patton, WR, Washington State
34 (213) Indianapolis Colts — Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan
35 (214) Seattle Seahawks — Freddie Swain, WR, Florida