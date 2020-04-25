NFL Draft 2020.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Geno Stone and Nate Stanley and Nebraska’s Carlos Davis were all picked in the final round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Stone was chosen fifth in the round and 219th overall by the Ravens while Davis went to the Steelers 18th in the round and 232nd overall. Stanley was picked by the Vikings in the 30th spot of the round and 244th overall.

In the seventh, the Big Ten Conference had nine players selected while the SEC had eight, the ACC five, the PAC-12 three and the Big 12 two. Defensive backs were 10 of the 41 picks in the final round. Also of note, Washburn and North Dakota State both had players selected.

View the complete list of selections in the seventh round, with regional picks highlighted in bold. 

1 (215) Cincinnati Bengals — Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

2 (216) Washington Redskins — Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

3 (217) San Francisco 49ers — Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

4 (218) New York Giants — Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota

5 (219) Baltimore Ravens — Geno Stone, S, Iowa 

6 (220) Los Angeles Chargers — K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

7 (221) Carolina Panthers — Stanley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International 

8 (222) Arizona Cardinals — Enjo Benjamin, RB, Arizona State 

9 (223) Jacksonville Jaguars — Chris Clcaybrooks, CB, Memphis 

10 (224) Tennessee Titans — Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

11 (225) Minnesota Vikings — Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State 

12 (226) Chicago Bears — Arlington Hambright, OG, Colorado 

13 (227) Chicago Bears — Lachavious Simmons, OG, Tennessee State 

14 (228) Atlanta Falcons — Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse 

15 (229) Washington Redkins — James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State

16 (230) New England Patriots — Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis

17 (231) Dallas Cowboys — Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison

18 (232) Pittsburgh Steelers — Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska 

19 (233) Philadelphia Eagles — Casey Toohill, EDGE, Stanford

20 (234) Los Angeles Rams — Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

21 (235) Detroit Lions — Jason Cornell, DT, Ohio State 

22 (236) Green Bay Packers — Vernon Scott, DB, TCU 

23 (237) Kansas City Chiefs — Bopete Keyes, CB, Tulane 

24 (238) New York Giants — T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

25 (239) Buffalo Bills — Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

26 (240) New Orleans Saints — Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State

27 (241) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

28 (242) Green Bay Packers — Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

29 (243) Tennessee Titans — Chris Jackson, DB, Marshall

30 (244) Minnesota Vikings — Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa 

31 (245) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana 

32 (246) Miami Dolphins — Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

33 (247) New York Giants — Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota 

34 (248) Los Angeles Rams — Sam Sloman, K, Miami (OH)

35 (249) Minnesota Vikings — Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

36 (250) Los Angeles Rams — Tremayne Anchrum, OG, Clemson

37 (251) Seattle Seahawks — Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

38 (252) Denver Broncos — Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

39 (253) Minnesota Vikings — Kyle Hinton, OG, Washburn

40 (254) Denver Broncos — Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

41 (255) New York Giants — Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia