(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Geno Stone and Nate Stanley and Nebraska’s Carlos Davis were all picked in the final round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Stone was chosen fifth in the round and 219th overall by the Ravens while Davis went to the Steelers 18th in the round and 232nd overall. Stanley was picked by the Vikings in the 30th spot of the round and 244th overall.
In the seventh, the Big Ten Conference had nine players selected while the SEC had eight, the ACC five, the PAC-12 three and the Big 12 two. Defensive backs were 10 of the 41 picks in the final round. Also of note, Washburn and North Dakota State both had players selected.
View the complete list of selections in the seventh round, with regional picks highlighted in bold.
1 (215) Cincinnati Bengals — Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
2 (216) Washington Redskins — Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
3 (217) San Francisco 49ers — Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
4 (218) New York Giants — Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota
5 (219) Baltimore Ravens — Geno Stone, S, Iowa
6 (220) Los Angeles Chargers — K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
7 (221) Carolina Panthers — Stanley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International
8 (222) Arizona Cardinals — Enjo Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
9 (223) Jacksonville Jaguars — Chris Clcaybrooks, CB, Memphis
10 (224) Tennessee Titans — Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
11 (225) Minnesota Vikings — Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
12 (226) Chicago Bears — Arlington Hambright, OG, Colorado
13 (227) Chicago Bears — Lachavious Simmons, OG, Tennessee State
14 (228) Atlanta Falcons — Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
15 (229) Washington Redkins — James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State
16 (230) New England Patriots — Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis
17 (231) Dallas Cowboys — Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
18 (232) Pittsburgh Steelers — Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
19 (233) Philadelphia Eagles — Casey Toohill, EDGE, Stanford
20 (234) Los Angeles Rams — Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
21 (235) Detroit Lions — Jason Cornell, DT, Ohio State
22 (236) Green Bay Packers — Vernon Scott, DB, TCU
23 (237) Kansas City Chiefs — Bopete Keyes, CB, Tulane
24 (238) New York Giants — T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina
25 (239) Buffalo Bills — Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
26 (240) New Orleans Saints — Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
27 (241) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
28 (242) Green Bay Packers — Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
29 (243) Tennessee Titans — Chris Jackson, DB, Marshall
30 (244) Minnesota Vikings — Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
31 (245) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
32 (246) Miami Dolphins — Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
33 (247) New York Giants — Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota
34 (248) Los Angeles Rams — Sam Sloman, K, Miami (OH)
35 (249) Minnesota Vikings — Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
36 (250) Los Angeles Rams — Tremayne Anchrum, OG, Clemson
37 (251) Seattle Seahawks — Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
38 (252) Denver Broncos — Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
39 (253) Minnesota Vikings — Kyle Hinton, OG, Washburn
40 (254) Denver Broncos — Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
41 (255) New York Giants — Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia