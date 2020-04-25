(KMAland) -- Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was drafted 118th overall and 12th in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Okwuegbunam had 98 receptions for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns during his three-year Missouri career. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was one of a round-high eight SEC players selected.
The PAC-12 had seven selected while the Big Ten and ACC had five and the Big 12 Conference had one. The Chiefs used their pick on Louisiana Tech safety L’Jarius Sneed.
Here’s a look at all the selections in round four, including regional choices in bold.
1 (107) Cincinnati Bengals — Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
2 (108) Washington Redskins — Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
3 (109) Las Vegas Raiders — John Simpson, OG, Clemson
4 (110) New York Giants — Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
5 (111) Miami Dolphins — Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
6 (112) Los Angels Chargers — Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
7 (113) Carolina Panthers — Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
8 (114) Arizona Cardinals — Leki Fotu, DT, Utah
9 (115) Cleveland Browns — Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
10 (116) Jacksonville Jaguars — Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (Minnesota)
11 (117) Minnesota Vikings — D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
12 (118) Denver Broncos — Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
13 (119) Atlanta Falcons — Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
14 (120) New York Jets — Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
15 (121) Detroit Lions — Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky
16 (122) Indianapolis Colts — Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
17 (123) Dallas Cowboys — Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa
18 (124) Pittsburgh Steelers — Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
19 (125) New York Jets — James Morgan, QB, Florida International
20 (126) Houston Texans — Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
21 (127) Philadelphia Eagles — K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
22 (128) Buffalo Bills — Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
23 (129) New York Jets — Cameron Clarke, OG, Charlotte
24 (130) Minnesota Vikings — James Lynch, DE, Baylor
25 (131) Arizona Cardinals — Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
26 (132) Minnesota Vikings — Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
27 (133) Seattle Seahawks — Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
28 (134) Atlanta Falcons — Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
29 (135) Pittsburgh Steelers — Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana
30 (136) Los Angeles Rams — Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
31 (137) Jacksonville Jaguars — Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
32 (138) Kansas City Chiefs — L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech
33 (139) Oakland Raiders — Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
34 (140) Jacksonville Jaguars — Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
35 (141) Houston Texans — John Reid, CB, Penn State
36 (142) Washington Redskins — Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
37 (143) Baltimore Ravens — Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
38 (144) Seattle Seahawks — DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
39 (145) Philadelphia Eagles — Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
40 (146) Dallas Cowboys — Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin