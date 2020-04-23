NFL Draft 2020.jpg

(KMAland) -- LSU’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow was picked No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow was one of a record 15 first-round draft picks from the Southeastern Conference. Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was picked No. 13 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded up one spot with the 49ers to land him.

Also of note, seven offensive linemen, six cornerbacks, six wide receivers and four quarterbacks were taken in the opening round. The Chiefs selected the only running back on the first day with the final pick of the first round, choosing LSU’s versatile back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Here’s a look at all 32 first round picks on Thursday:

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants — Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. LA Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns — Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

14. San Francisco 49ers — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins — Austin Jackson, T, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders — Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars — K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. LA Chargers — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints — Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

26. Green Bay Packers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks — Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans — Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins — Noah igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings — Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU