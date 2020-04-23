(KMAland) -- LSU’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow was picked No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow was one of a record 15 first-round draft picks from the Southeastern Conference. Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was picked No. 13 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded up one spot with the 49ers to land him.
Also of note, seven offensive linemen, six cornerbacks, six wide receivers and four quarterbacks were taken in the opening round. The Chiefs selected the only running back on the first day with the final pick of the first round, choosing LSU’s versatile back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Here’s a look at all 32 first round picks on Thursday:
1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants — Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. LA Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
10. Cleveland Browns — Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa
14. San Francisco 49ers — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
15. Denver Broncos — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
17. Dallas Cowboys — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
18. Miami Dolphins — Austin Jackson, T, USC
19. Las Vegas Raiders — Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
22. Minnesota Vikings — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. LA Chargers — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans Saints — Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
25. San Francisco 49ers — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
26. Green Bay Packers — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
27. Seattle Seahawks — Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore Ravens — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
29. Tennessee Titans — Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia
30. Miami Dolphins — Noah igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
31. Minnesota Vikings — Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
32. Kansas City Chiefs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU