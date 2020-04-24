NFL Draft 2020.jpg

(KMAland) -- Two Iowa Hawkeyes and a Missouri Tiger were picked on night two of the National Football League Draft.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa finally came off the board going to the Buffalo Bills with the 54th pick overall and 22nd in round two. Epenesa’s former teammate and cornerback Michael Ojemudia went 77th overall (13th in the 3rd round) to Denver.

Missouri’s Jordan Elliott was also picked in the third round, going 88th overall and 24th in the third round to the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, grabbed Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third.

View the complete list of regional conference football players that were picked during night two below:

SECOND ROUND 

38 (6). Carolina Panthers — Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

40 (8). Houston Texans — Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

41 (9). Indianapolis Colts — Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin 

45 (13). Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota 

46 (14). Denver Broncos — KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

53 (21). Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

54 (22). Buffalo Bills — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

55 (23). Baltimore Ravens — J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

59 (27). New York Jets — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

60 (28). New England Patriots — Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

63 (31). Kansas City Chiefs — Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

64 (32). Carolina Panthers — Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois 

THIRD ROUND

70 (6). Miami Dolphins — Brandon Jones, S, Texas

73 (9). Jacksonville Jaguars — DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

74 (10). New Orleans Saints — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

75 (11). Detroit Lions — Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

77 (13). Denver Broncos — Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

82 (18). Dallas Cowboys — Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

88 (24). Cleveland Browns — Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

92 (28). Baltimore Ravens — Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

96 (32). Kansas City Chiefs — Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

98 (34). Baltimore Ravens — Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State