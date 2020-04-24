(KMAland) -- Two Iowa Hawkeyes and a Missouri Tiger were picked on night two of the National Football League Draft.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa finally came off the board going to the Buffalo Bills with the 54th pick overall and 22nd in round two. Epenesa’s former teammate and cornerback Michael Ojemudia went 77th overall (13th in the 3rd round) to Denver.
Missouri’s Jordan Elliott was also picked in the third round, going 88th overall and 24th in the third round to the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, grabbed Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third.
View the complete list of regional conference football players that were picked during night two below:
SECOND ROUND
38 (6). Carolina Panthers — Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
40 (8). Houston Texans — Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
41 (9). Indianapolis Colts — Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
45 (13). Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
46 (14). Denver Broncos — KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
53 (21). Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
54 (22). Buffalo Bills — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
55 (23). Baltimore Ravens — J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
59 (27). New York Jets — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
60 (28). New England Patriots — Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
63 (31). Kansas City Chiefs — Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
64 (32). Carolina Panthers — Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
THIRD ROUND
70 (6). Miami Dolphins — Brandon Jones, S, Texas
73 (9). Jacksonville Jaguars — DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
74 (10). New Orleans Saints — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
75 (11). Detroit Lions — Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
77 (13). Denver Broncos — Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
82 (18). Dallas Cowboys — Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
88 (24). Cleveland Browns — Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
92 (28). Baltimore Ravens — Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
96 (32). Kansas City Chiefs — Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
98 (34). Baltimore Ravens — Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State