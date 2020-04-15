(KMAland) -- Several regional college football players have been named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.
The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes football players that have completed their final year of eligibility as a starter or contributor and have a 3.2 GPA or better.
There were six players from Northwest Missouri State football on the list: Marqus Andrews, Mike Ehlke, Jacob Gassman, Zach Pierce, Kyle Raunig and Ryan Spelhaug. View the complete release linked here.
Four Iowa State Cyclones made the list — Collin Olson, Ray Lima, Steve Wirtel and Connor Greene. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was named to the team. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
A trio of Northern Iowa Panthers made the list: Joe Friedrich, Christian Jegen and Seth Thomas. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
Four Drake football players are on the list: Devin Cates, Steven Doran, Isaiah Kent-Schneider and Jacob Mury. View the complete release linked here.
There were nine Kansas State football players on the list: Kyle Ball, Scott Frantz, Blaise Gammon, James Gilbert, Adam Holtorf, Nick Kaltmayer, Tyler Mitchell, Jordan Mittie and Dalton Schoen. View the complete release linked here.