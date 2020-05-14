(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference has announced 22 All-Academic Award and 11 Character Award winners.

The all-academic award was made in an effort to "recognize students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student. Students with an ACT of 29 or above were eligible to apply. Recipients were chosen by the Hawkeye Ten Conference Board of Control.

The character award is based on “The Six Pillars of Character” – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Here’s a list of those that have been honored.

All-Academic Awards

Evan Brummer, Atlantic

Hana Holtz, Atlantic

Zachary McKay, Atlantic

Dara Brandt, Clarinda

Spencer Lane, Creston

Colton Johnson, Denison-Schleswig

Audrey Arnold, Glenwood

Jaeda Wilson, Glenwood

Rachel Anderson, Harlan

Lucy Borkowski, Harlan

Amber Rial, Kuemper Catholic

Phillip Cooper-Ohm, Lewis Central

Zane Cozart, Lewis Central

Rachel Cushing, Lewis Central

Katherine Kavars, Lewis Central

Duncan Law, Lewis Central

Zachary McDaniel, Lewis Central

Bryan Pope, Lewis Central

Cael Woltmann, Lewis Central

Garrett Hurt, Red Oak

Ty Lantz, Shenandoah

Abby Barnes, St. Albert

Character Awards

Kathryn Saluk, Atlantic

Hallee Fine, Clarinda

Emma Hanson, Creston

Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig

Delaney McMullen, Glenwood

Carter Bendorf, Harlan

Joshua Tigges, Kuemper Catholic

Benjamin Lustgraaf, Lewis Central

Avery Graham, Red Oak

Drew Gronstal, St. Albert

Claire Adkins, Shenandoah