(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference has announced 22 All-Academic Award and 11 Character Award winners.
The all-academic award was made in an effort to "recognize students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student. Students with an ACT of 29 or above were eligible to apply. Recipients were chosen by the Hawkeye Ten Conference Board of Control.
The character award is based on “The Six Pillars of Character” – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
Here’s a list of those that have been honored.
All-Academic Awards
Evan Brummer, Atlantic
Hana Holtz, Atlantic
Zachary McKay, Atlantic
Dara Brandt, Clarinda
Spencer Lane, Creston
Colton Johnson, Denison-Schleswig
Audrey Arnold, Glenwood
Jaeda Wilson, Glenwood
Rachel Anderson, Harlan
Lucy Borkowski, Harlan
Amber Rial, Kuemper Catholic
Phillip Cooper-Ohm, Lewis Central
Zane Cozart, Lewis Central
Rachel Cushing, Lewis Central
Katherine Kavars, Lewis Central
Duncan Law, Lewis Central
Zachary McDaniel, Lewis Central
Bryan Pope, Lewis Central
Cael Woltmann, Lewis Central
Garrett Hurt, Red Oak
Ty Lantz, Shenandoah
Abby Barnes, St. Albert
Character Awards
Kathryn Saluk, Atlantic
Hallee Fine, Clarinda
Emma Hanson, Creston
Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig
Delaney McMullen, Glenwood
Carter Bendorf, Harlan
Joshua Tigges, Kuemper Catholic
Benjamin Lustgraaf, Lewis Central
Avery Graham, Red Oak
Drew Gronstal, St. Albert
Claire Adkins, Shenandoah