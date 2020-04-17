(KMaland) -- Nine Hawkeyes, four Huskers, three Cyclones, two Panthers and one Tiger were named First Team All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Friday.
The nine Iowa wrestlers are Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285). The Hawkeyes also had a second-team selection in Abe Assad (184).
Nebraska placed four on the first team with Chad Red (141), Isaiah White (165), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) all taking honors. Collin Purinton (149) and Mikey Labriola (174) were second-team honorees, and Ridge Lovett (133) and Peyton Robb (157) were honorable mention choices.
Iowa State placed three on the first team: Ian Parker (141), Jarrett Degen (149) and David Carr (157). Second-team choices for ISU were Alex Mackall (125) and Gannon Gremmel (285) while Samuel Colbray (174) picked up an honorable mention nod.
Northern Iowa placed two on the first team with Bryce Steiert (174) and Taylor Lujan (184) nabbing honors. Teammates Michael Blockhus (141), Max Thomsen (149) and Carter Isley (285) were honorable mentions.
Missouri placed Brock Mauller (149) on the first team and Jarrett Jacques (157) on the honorable mention list.
View the complete release from the NWCA linked here.