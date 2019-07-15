(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic baseball opens district play against Harlan Friday night, a team they split with in the regular season.
Atlantic head coach Joe Brummer joined KMA's Sports Feature segment Monday to discuss his team's postseason opener against the Cyclones.
"Harlan is a great team," Brummer said. "You can't take anything away from Coach (Steve) Daeges and the amazing coaching staff there. They have great players. Connor Bruck and Brett Sears are obviously the two best pitchers in the conference. Connor has a 0.45 ERA and Brett's is around 1.00. Their one-two punch is amazing. They play very good defense and they are just a very tough team to beat."
The two teams met June 4th in Atlantic with Harlan coming away with a 7-5 victory. The Trojans later avenged that loss in Harlan on June 24th with a close 3-2 victory.
"We pitched Chase McLaren up in Harlan," Coach Brummer said. "He did an outstanding job only giving up one earned run and two total runs, one was on an error. He really shut them down. We didn't get to see Connor or Brett, we saw Connor for only one or two batters, but we were happy to come out with a win. Chase went 6 2/3 innings and then Brody (O'Brien) came in for the last out."
McLaren and Brody O'Brien have been the leaders of the Atlantic pitching staff this season, logging a combined 19 starts and a combined 87 2/3 innings. Coach Brummer is hopeful all parts are working well when the two teams meet again Friday night, a game that will be played in Harlan around 7 p.m.
"Harlan is going to be a tough out," Brummer said. "They are a very tough team for anyone to come up against. They don't need a lot of runs to win a game. Only three or four runs puts them in a very good position. They are just overall a great baseball team and are well coached. It's going to be tough game."
Coach Brummer's full interview can be found below.