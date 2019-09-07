(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Clarinda, Tri-Center, Underwood and Mount Ayr all held their opponents scoreless in winning efforts while
Clarinda 40 Red Oak 0
Clarinda's defense flexed its' muscle, holding Red Oak -4 yards of offense and just two first downs. The Cardinals' salty defense also amassed a safety and an interception.
The Cardinals offense was led by two rushing touchdowns apiece from Conner Brown and Michael Shull.
Mount Ayr 3 Interstate 35, Truro 0
Peyton Stull's 29-yard field goal with just two seconds remaining was the only score in Mount Ayr's barn-burning victory over Interstate 35.
Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0
Nick Ravlin threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Blake Hall, Cal Savin, Isaac Heilman and Collin Brandt were on the receiving end of Ravlin's touchdown tosses. Hayden Goehring and Jonathan Casson scored rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
Trevor Carlson guided the Tri-Center offense with 117 yards and three rushing touchdowns from 15, 2 and 31 yards out. Carlson also added a 38 yard touchdown reception from Bryson Freeberg.
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia matched their 2018 win total with a shutout victory over Harrison County foe Missouri Valley. Gavin Maguire led Lo-Ma's dominant rushing attack with 155 yards and two scores.
Nodaway Valley 40 Clarke 21
Nathan Russel completed 20 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Tony Ayase hauled in two scores and had 170 receiving yards. Clay Hohertz also contributed two scores. Colby Harris scooped up three fumbles on defense.
Westwood 34 Riverside 0
Braulio Munoz scored two rushing touchdowns in Westwood's shutout victory.
Central Decatur 42 Southwest Valley 22
Central Decatur raced to a 42-0 lead, then held on for their first win of the season. Cole Pedersen was 12-for-18 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Pedersen also ran for a score. Pedersen's favorite target was Haden Leymaster, who hauled in two receiving touchdowns and returned a kickoff for six. William Gillis led the defense with 10 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
AHSTW 35 Shenandoah 27
Blake Holst threw for 206 yards and a score, Denver Pauley tallied 109 rushing yards and a touchdown and Joey Goins led the Vikings in receiving with 105 yards.
Shenandoah quarterback Kyle Cerven threw for 262 yards and three scores and added another 199 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Anthony Stogdill hauled in 10 catches for 123 yards and one score.
Treynor 42 St. Albert 14
Brent Barnett has the full recap from Treynor's impressive win over St. Albert. Complete story can be viewed here.
