(KMAland) -- Tri-Center survived Riverside, Treynor took down Lo-Ma, Mo Valley edged West Monona, Underwood handled AHSTW & more from the night in A/1A/2A in KMAland.
Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22
Mason Rohatsch had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, and Gaven Heim returned an interception 99 yards for a score to lead the Trojans. Trevor Carlson chipped in 103 yards rushing and two scores, and Heim added a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Mason Bievens topped Riverside with 165 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving while Austin Kremkoski threw for 236 yards. The Bulldogs had 541 yards to T-C’s 230.
Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12
Jake Fisher rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Chase Reber added 133 and a score of his own to lead the Cardinals
Gavin Maguire ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Logan-Magnolia.
Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12
Nick Haynes rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to send Missouri Valley to teh win.
Mount Ayr 28 Nodaway Valley 6
Payton Weehler ran for a pair of touchdowns to send Mount Ayr to the victory.
Kuemper Catholic 27 St. Albert 3
Kyle Berg rushed for 106 yards and two scores, and Blaise Gunnerson had 54 yards receiving and a quarterback sack to lead the Knights.
Underwood 55 AHSTW 6
Underwood scored touchdown on their first four possessions, including a 64-yard touchdown from Scott Pearson, a pair of scores by Joey Anderson and a Nick Ravlin passing score. Alex Ravlin added a pick-six on defense.
AHSTW’s Blake Holst hit Raydden Grobe for the team’s only touchdown.
Atlantic 49 Saydel 13
Tyler Moen had 191 yards rushing and four touchdowns and a pick-six and fumble recovery to lead Atlantic in a dominant performance.
FULL A/1A/2A SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6
Southwest Valley 18 Red Oak 6
Kuemper Catholic 27 St. Albert 3
ACGC 32 IKM-Manning 21
Interstate 35, Truro 34 Central Decatur 6
Clarke, Osceola 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 35
Wayne 22 Woodward Academy 12
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6
Alta/Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7
Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0
Van Meter 33 Earlham 12
North Tama 61 North Mahaska 0
Pleasantville 45 Lynnville-Sully 14
Manson NW Webster 8 Ogden 6
OABCIG 49 Ridge View 8
Pocahontas Area 20 Sioux Central 2
Panorama 25 St. Edmond 0
South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0
Des Moines Christian 78 West Central Valley 0
Greene County 54 Perry 0