(KMAland) -- Tri-Center survived Riverside, Treynor took down Lo-Ma, Mo Valley edged West Monona, Underwood handled AHSTW & more from the night in A/1A/2A in KMAland.

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22 

Mason Rohatsch had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, and Gaven Heim returned an interception 99 yards for a score to lead the Trojans. Trevor Carlson chipped in 103 yards rushing and two scores, and Heim added a 50-yard touchdown reception. 

Mason Bievens topped Riverside with 165 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving while Austin Kremkoski threw for 236 yards. The Bulldogs had 541 yards to T-C’s 230.

Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12 

Jake Fisher rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Chase Reber added 133 and a score of his own to lead the Cardinals 

Gavin Maguire ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Logan-Magnolia.

Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12

Nick Haynes rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to send Missouri Valley to teh win.

Mount Ayr 28 Nodaway Valley 6 

Payton Weehler ran for a pair of touchdowns to send Mount Ayr to the victory.

Kuemper Catholic 27 Nodaway Valley 3

Kyle Berg & Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.jpg
Pictured: Kyle Berg & Blaise Gunnerson

Kyle Berg rushed for 106 yards and two scores, and Blaise Gunnerson had 54 yards receiving and a quarterback sack to lead the Knights.

Underwood 55 AHSTW 6 

Underwood scored touchdown on their first four possessions, including a 64-yard touchdown from Scott Pearson, a pair of scores by Joey Anderson and a Nick Ravlin passing score. Alex Ravlin added a pick-six on defense.

AHSTW’s Blake Holst hit Raydden Grobe for the team’s only touchdown. 

Atlantic 49 Saydel 13 

Tyler Moen had 191 yards rushing and four touchdowns and a pick-six and fumble recovery to lead Atlantic in a dominant performance. 

FULL A/1A/2A SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6

Southwest Valley 18 Red Oak 6

ACGC 32 IKM-Manning 21

Interstate 35, Truro 34 Central Decatur 6

Clarke, Osceola 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 35

Wayne 22 Woodward Academy 12

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6

Alta/Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7

Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0

Van Meter 33 Earlham 12

North Tama 61 North Mahaska 0

Pleasantville 45 Lynnville-Sully 14

Manson NW Webster 8 Ogden 6

OABCIG 49 Ridge View 8

Pocahontas Area 20 Sioux Central 2

Panorama 25 St. Edmond 0

South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0

Des Moines Christian 78 West Central Valley 0

Greene County 54 Perry 0