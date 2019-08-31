(KMAland) -- Zach Carr had a monster performance in a Glenwood win while Creston/O-M, Lewis Central, Harlan and AL were other KMAland winners on Friday night in 3A/4A.
Glenwood 44 Carroll 28
Zach Carr put together a monster performance to earn the Barrett Auto Center Player of the Night. Carr had a school-record 387 yards passing, 131 yards rushing and five passing touchdowns to send the Rams to the win.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 42 Chariton 0
Eli Loudon completed 14 of 21 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns, including 250 yards and three scores to Cael Kralik. Andy Mills chipped in 40 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Panthers.
Harlan 27 Denison-Schleswig 22
Jon Monson had 99 yards on the ground two rushing touchdowns, and Joey Moser took an 83-yard punt return to the house to send the Cyclones to the win. Brenden Bartley added two interceptions on defense.
Terrance Weah led Denison-Schleswig with 137 total yards from scrimmage and scored twice on receptions.
Lewis Central 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Brady Miller churned for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in leading LC to the win. Bret Kobes passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Bowman added 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Thomas Fidone pulled in four balls for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Abraham Lincoln 29 Sioux City North 18
Lennx Brown had 156 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and Anthony Oberlin rushed for 108 yards and a score.
View other KMAland district teams in 3A/4A action below.
FULL 3A/4A SCOREBOARD
Sioux City East 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13
Sioux Center 33 Le Mars 32
Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6
Bondurant-Farrar 28 ADM, Adel 21
Carlisle 24 Winterset 14
Spirit Lake 39 Spencer 21
Ankeny Centennial 17 Ankeny 14 -- OT
Des Moines Lincoln 20 Des Moines East 18
Des Moines Roosvelt 46 Des Moines Hoover 13
Dowling Catholic 21 Waukee 17
Marshalltown 55 Des Moines North 14
Fort Dodge 65 Mason City 0
WDM Valley 31 Southeast Polk 20
Cedar Falls 39 Ames 3
Johnston 27 Urbandale 6